Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 44,416 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 45.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Sony stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $94.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.