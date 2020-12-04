Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445,286 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE:GPK opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

