Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 79,707 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Barnes Group worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Shares of B opened at $47.20 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

