Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 71,590 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.08% of Evolent Health worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 159,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

EVH stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

