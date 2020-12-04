Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 220,041 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after buying an additional 1,509,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after buying an additional 1,423,634 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 109.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,867,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $32.86 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Steven Madden from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

