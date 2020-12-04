ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.