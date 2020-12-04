Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.22. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 240.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

