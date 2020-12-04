Analyzing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Capgemini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.13 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Capgemini $15.82 billion 1.50 $958.72 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GBT Technologies and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 2 9 0 2.82

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capgemini beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. In addition, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services model. In addition, the company provides digital engineering and manufacturing services, such as infrastructure services that regroup the installation and maintenance of client IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud; and business process outsourcing services. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; financial services; manufacturing; public sector; services; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

