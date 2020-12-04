Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

