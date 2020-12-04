Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

