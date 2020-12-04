Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 156.7% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,590,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

