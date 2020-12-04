Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,176.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,025.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.