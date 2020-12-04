Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,025.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

