Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

