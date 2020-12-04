Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,025.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.