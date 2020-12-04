Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the October 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMADY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

AMADY opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

