Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

