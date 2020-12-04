AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

