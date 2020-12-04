AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $75.42 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

