AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 370.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.73 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $74.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

