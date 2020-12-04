AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Seeyond grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 112.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $24,544,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.