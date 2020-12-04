AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BXS opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

