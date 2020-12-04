AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 881 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $363.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

