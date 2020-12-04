AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.