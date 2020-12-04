AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 83,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,766,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $2,148,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 265.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

CAG stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

