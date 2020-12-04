AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 259,920 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $81.78 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

