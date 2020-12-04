AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Spire by 8.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spire by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

