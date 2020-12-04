AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,503.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,022 shares of company stock worth $23,365,593 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.