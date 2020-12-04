AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.