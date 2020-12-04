AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $181.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.41.
In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
