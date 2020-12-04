AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

