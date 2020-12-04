AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 61.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at $294,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

