AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

AVNT opened at $37.07 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.