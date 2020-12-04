AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.