AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $302,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $503,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,921 shares of company stock worth $16,864,494. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

