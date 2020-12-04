AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 302,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,900,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after buying an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,394 shares of company stock worth $1,538,508. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.