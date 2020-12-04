AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $436,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. CWM LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $196.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $218.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

