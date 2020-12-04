AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $2,056,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 172.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $287,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.