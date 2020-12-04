AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

