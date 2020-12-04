AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after buying an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,542,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,089 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after buying an additional 676,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 189,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

