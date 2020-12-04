AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 107.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in IDACORP by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $91.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reduced their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

