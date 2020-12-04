AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

REGI stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

