AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

AAP opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.64.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

