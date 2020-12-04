AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,472,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

