AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 515,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 237,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 217,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 194,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

