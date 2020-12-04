AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Coherent by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

