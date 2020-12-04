AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wabtec by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wabtec by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Wabtec by 655.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in Wabtec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,393,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of WAB opened at $73.13 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

