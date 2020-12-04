AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.