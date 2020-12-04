AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Masimo by 105.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $266.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.01 and a 200-day moving average of $230.66.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.