AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,500 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.