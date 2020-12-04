AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in K12 by 285.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in K12 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in K12 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in K12 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE LRN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $912.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

